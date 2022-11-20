Mir Muddasir appointed as VP World SnowShoe Federation

Srinagar: Prominent sports administrator of Kashmir and President of the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI), Mir Muddasir has been elected as the Vice-President of the World SnowShoe Federation (WSSF).

The elections of the WSSF were held recently in which Mir Muddasir from Kashmir, India was elected as Vice-President. It is the first time ever that anyone from India has been elected for the main body of World SnowShoe.

Muddasir who has represented India in the Winter Olympics as a coach is the current President of SSFI and has been one of the persons behind the rise of the SnowShoe sport in the Country.

Muddasir has also been associated with Ice Skating in various capacities over the years apart from Skiing.