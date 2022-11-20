Mir Muddasir appointed as VP World SnowShoe Federation

Srinagar: Prominent sports administrator of Kashmir and President of the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI), Mir Muddasir has been elected as the Vice-President of the World SnowShoe Federation (WSSF).
The elections of the WSSF were held recently in which Mir Muddasir from Kashmir, India was elected as Vice-President. It is the first time ever that anyone from India has been elected for the main body of World SnowShoe.
Muddasir who has represented India in the Winter Olympics as a coach is the current President of SSFI and has been one of the persons behind the rise of the SnowShoe sport in the Country.
Muddasir has also been associated with Ice Skating in various capacities over the years apart from Skiing.
The nominations for the posts in WSSF were invited during WSSF Congress held in September during World SnowShoe Championship- 2022, Argentina. Later voting took place with all the WSSF units casting their votes. The results were announced on Saturday, with WSSF informing Mir Muddasir about his being elected as Vice-President.
Expressing his happiness over being elected to the WSSF executive body, Mir Muddasir said, "It is an honour to be elected as Vice-President of the World SnowShoe sport governing body. I am happy and I will work hard to promote SnowShoe on a larger level and give it the status that it deserves in the World of sports".
"I am thankful to WSSF members for voting for me and at the same time I express my thanks to Secretary Tourism J&K, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Tourism Kashmir for the support all these years in making SnowShoe popular in India," he said.