Misappropriation of Funds | Footballers demand action against JKFA officials named in FIR

Srinagar, Aug 1: Officials of the J&K Football Association (JKFA) who have been identified in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR must be taken into custody, the Interim District Football Association Srinagar urged on Monday.
The Interim DFA held a press conference in Srinagar on Monday in which it demanded the arrest of all the officials of JKFA and DFA who have been involved in the scam highlighted by the ACB.
Dr Touseef Bhat, the interim DFA's spokesperson, criticised the government's strategy to tackle such a massive scam.
"Even after an FIR was lodged by ACB on July 22, no action has been initiated in this concern. These accused officials are still sitting in their offices and organising tournaments and may be creating more scams," the Interim DFA statement said.
"The money was for the purpose of promoting sports events in the region but it went into the hands of a few officials who acted more like brokers and earned a huge amount of wealth for themselves. This is the reason why sports is not flourishing in this part of the world," the statement added.
The interim DFA further said that if the LG administration doesn't take any immediate action in the matter, it will send the wrong message.
Former International footballers, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Ishfaq Ahmed, were also present on the occasion.
Among others present were Iftikhar Lone, Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Aslam Parvez, Nazir Ahmed Dalal, Bashir Ahmed Malik, Dr Zahoor Haroon, Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Gujoo, Naseem ul Gani.