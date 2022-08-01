Misappropriation of Funds | Footballers demand action against JKFA officials named in FIR

"Even after an FIR was lodged by ACB on July 22, no action has been initiated in this concern. These accused officials are still sitting in their offices and organising tournaments and may be creating more scams," the Interim DFA statement said.

"The money was for the purpose of promoting sports events in the region but it went into the hands of a few officials who acted more like brokers and earned a huge amount of wealth for themselves. This is the reason why sports is not flourishing in this part of the world," the statement added.