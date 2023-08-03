Moeen Ali confirms not being part of England’s Test tour of India despite McCullum’s plea

Ali came out of Test retirement taken in September 2021 after Jack Leach was ruled out of the Ashes due to a stress fracture in the back. He played four matches in the thrilling Ashes series, before going back to retirement from Tests after England won The Oval Test by 49 runs against Australia.

“They knew from the start. Especially when those Indian venues came out! Baz asked me again when I had my day off on the second day. I said no. I’m not going (to India). There’s no way I’m going. That’s me done. It’s nice to finish like this and be part of an amazing day,” Ali was quoted as saying by the ICC.