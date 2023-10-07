Moosa Blues FC clinches DFA Sopore Football League 2023 title

In a highly anticipated final match, Moosa Blues FC Sopore squared off against Baba Raza FC Sopore. The first half of the game saw an impressive display of skill as Mohammad Shami of Moosa Blues FC netted a goal.

The excitement continued into the second half when Farhan Ahmad, representing Moosa Blues FC, added another goal to the scoreboard, giving his team a commanding 2-0 lead. Despite relentless efforts, Baba Raza FC was unable to find the back of the net, ultimately leading to Moosa Blues FC's triumphant victory in the DFA Sopore 2023 championship, with a final score of 2-0.