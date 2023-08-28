Morgan backs England over decision to exclude Harry Brook from ODI World Cup squad

On August 16, Brook’s omission came from England’s ODI squad due to all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of his retirement from the format to help England defend their World Cup title in India, won four years ago on home soil, from October 5 to November 19, thus sparking a wide-ranging debate since then.

Despite fetching tremendous success in Tests and T20Is, Brook has only played three ODIs for England, all of it against South Africa earlier this year. At the domestic level, he last played a 50-over game for Yorkshire in 2019, due to the competition clashing with the Hundred in the last three years.