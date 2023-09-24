MOUNTAIN MARVEL | Bandipora’s young adventurer Numan Mir scales new heights

Bandipora: Donning his hat and equipped with a camera, Numan Mir, hailing from the northern region of Bandipora in Kashmir, embarks on journeys to discover the marvels of the natural world. Despite being only 10 years old, he possesses a fervent passion for adventure and a talent for narrating stories through video.
Numan who studies in 6th standard at Faiz-e-Aam school, travels to many places in his district, capturing the beauty and diversity of his surroundings. He then shares his experiences with online audiences through his vlogs.
"Think bigger...life is a journey enjoy the ride," read some quotes on his study table at his home in Plan Bandipora, which compliment his curious personality.
For the love of his adventures, Numan recently went on a trek to Harmukh, a majestic mountain peak in the Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir.
It was a rare feat for someone of his age, especially since Numan grew up in an urban environment. "It was too cold up in the mountains," Numan said. "But it was also amazing. The view was breathtaking."
Even as Numan was accompanied by the experienced local trekker Mir Daniyal and a few other fellow adventurers, he requested his father, Mudasir Mir, to come along for the trip.
However, his father struggled to keep up with his son's pace and energy, and Numan helped him carry his luggage and encouraged him to walk along.
"It was a hard climb," Numan expressed with a smile."
On finally reaching the Kunda Pani lake at the foothills of Harmukh, they enjoyed some chicken!
"It tasted out of this world," Numan said adding, "We were hungry after the long walk."
Numan is also a good student and a fluent speaker. His extended family which includes his uncle noted his talent, and later on, someone suggested him to start vlogging.
"I always spoke well and would record videos of my speeches on my phone," Numan said.
"Then some of my relatives told me to do vlogs. They said you have some talent which you can explore.
He first used his phone to film his surroundings. Then his father bought him a professional camera to make better videos.
"It has been a fun and a learning experience since then," Numan said. "I am experiencing nature in it's true sense and there is a long way to go still."
Numan is also taking small steps to memorise the Quran. His parents also make sure he does not spend too much time on smart gadgets, however, they are always excited about his new stuff. They make sure Numan balances his hobbies with his studies and other activities.
Numan also respects his parents' wishes and advises other children who want to pursue vlogging or gaming to do the same.
"My request would be only follow that path if your parents feel right about it," he said. "They know what is best for you."
The 10-year-old nature lover has a dream to crack the UPSC exams and become an IAS officer.
His favourite subjects include history, social sciences, and geography. He draws motivation from the quotes near his reading desk, which help him overcome setbacks and challenges.
"You have to dream before your dream comes true," reads another quote on the wall, which Numan wrote by himself on a piece of paper. At one place he has drawn big letters which say IAS.
"Whenever I feel low or face problems, these quotes give me the motivation to get up and retry," he said. Adding, "They boost me and remind me that there is more to be done."
Numan's parents are proud of him and support his hobbies. They watch his vlogs with interest and excitement.
"My parents are always excited when I am about to post new vlogs," he said. "They always ask me about the progress related to editing and posting. They have been supportive," he says.