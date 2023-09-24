MOUNTAIN MARVEL | Bandipora’s young adventurer Numan Mir scales new heights

Bandipora: Donning his hat and equipped with a camera, Numan Mir, hailing from the northern region of Bandipora in Kashmir, embarks on journeys to discover the marvels of the natural world. Despite being only 10 years old, he possesses a fervent passion for adventure and a talent for narrating stories through video.

Numan who studies in 6th standard at Faiz-e-Aam school, travels to many places in his district, capturing the beauty and diversity of his surroundings. He then shares his experiences with online audiences through his vlogs.

"Think bigger...life is a journey enjoy the ride," read some quotes on his study table at his home in Plan Bandipora, which compliment his curious personality.

For the love of his adventures, Numan recently went on a trek to Harmukh, a majestic mountain peak in the Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir.