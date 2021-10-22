Mourinho’s Roma humbled 6-1 in ECL; Tottenham also loses
Washington, Oct 22: Jose Mourinho’s Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team’s concede six goals in a game.
Roma is one of the big favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. It was the Italian team’s first loss after winning its first two group games.
Tottenham, one of the other favorites, also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands.
In the Europa League, West Ham and 10-man Lyon both earned a third straight victory to remain the last two teams in Europe’s second-tier competition with a perfect record.
Lyon came from two goals down to beat Sparta Prague 4-3 away while West Ham cruised to a 3-0 home win against Genk.
EUROPEAN CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored two goals apiece for Bodø/Glimt, while Patrick Berg and Amahl Pellegrino added one each for the Norwegian champion. Roma Forward Carles Pérez had made it 2-1 in the first half.
Mourinho attributed the result to his decision to heavily rotate his squad and rest most of his first-choice players for the game, which was played on an artificial pitch.