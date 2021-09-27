MS Dhoni cricket academy launched

Srinagar: MS Dhoni Cricket Academy has launched its Academy in Srinagar at Doon International School, Hokersar here.

The academy is going to start functioning from October 1 and registration for the academy has already started.

As per statment issued MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is an institute of Aarka Sports which comes of a simple thought of “giving back” from MS Dhoni and Mihir Diwakar and is completely set to transform the standard of coaching and development of cricket in India and abroad.

Equipped with all modern technology, high class coaching facility and certified coaches MSDCA is spreading its centers to every corner of India & abroad.