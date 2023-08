Ganderbal: MTB Kashmir organised a cycling expedition from Srinagar to Leh in which eight riders including four male and four female cyclists participated.

Having started their journey on July 23, the group of eight cyclists all of them from Rajasthan successfully completed the 30-hour Srinagar-Leh cycling challenge by reaching Leh on August 29.

During the journey, the cyclists covered a total distance of 430 kilometers from Srinagar to Leh in 30 hours.