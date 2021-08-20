Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam set to join IPL as net bowlers

With second leg of IPL set to begin in UAE in September, teams have started to assemble in Dubai. As part of the process, IPL teams have also started to take along net bowlers with them as the teams would have to be within bio secure bio bubble.

From Kashmir, left arm pacer Mujtaba Yousuf and right arm pacer Rasikh Salam are going to be associated with IPL as net bowlers.

They will soon be in Dubai as the remaining part of IPL 2021 was rescheduled and will go ahead from September 19.

“The players have been granted permission after due deliberations by the JKCA Sub-committee,” JKCA official said.

“The permission has been granted subject to the provision that if any player’s service is needed by JKCA for representing J&K team, they would be relieved from the IPL and sent to Jammu, Srinagar under the arrangements of the concerned IPL team," an official said.