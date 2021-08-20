Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam set to join IPL as net bowlers
Srinagar, Aug 20: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOC) to young cricketers of Kashmir who are going to be part of Indian Premier League (IPL) as net bowlers.
With second leg of IPL set to begin in UAE in September, teams have started to assemble in Dubai. As part of the process, IPL teams have also started to take along net bowlers with them as the teams would have to be within bio secure bio bubble.
From Kashmir, left arm pacer Mujtaba Yousuf and right arm pacer Rasikh Salam are going to be associated with IPL as net bowlers.
They will soon be in Dubai as the remaining part of IPL 2021 was rescheduled and will go ahead from September 19.
“The players have been granted permission after due deliberations by the JKCA Sub-committee,” JKCA official said.
“The permission has been granted subject to the provision that if any player’s service is needed by JKCA for representing J&K team, they would be relieved from the IPL and sent to Jammu, Srinagar under the arrangements of the concerned IPL team," an official said.
IPL was earlier stopped midway in India after multiple cases of COVID-19 cases surfaced with many players testing positive for virus. Now BCCI has decided to hold league in UAE.
Mujtaba, will join Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent while Rasikh Salam will continue to be a part of Mumbai Indians.
Apart from these two, Abdul Samad and Yudhvir Singh, two players hailing from Jammu would be part of IPL as players. Samad plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad while as Yudhvir joined Mumbai Indians this season.
Yudhvir who last season in domestic cricket represented Hyderabad will be this season representing J&K, after getting NOC from Hyderabad and JKCA to return back to J&K circle.