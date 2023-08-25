Mukeet Ellahi bags gold medal

Srinagar, Aug 25: Mukeet Ellahi a promising athlete bagged a gold medal in the Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2023-24 that was held at Maharashtra and got selected for the 37th National Games Goa.
Mukeet has won four fights continuously & made his place in the finals. In the final match, he played wonderfully & bagged a gold medal as a result of which he got selected to participate in the 37th National Games Goa.
Mukeet started his Martial arts journey in 2013. He played in many district, state, and national level competitions and also played international matches in Singapore and won a gold medal Recently, he also played in the Asian Championship.