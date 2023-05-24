Multiple sports events held across J&K

Srinagar, May 24: Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal conducted multiple sports events in the District and its players also shone at Inter-District level on Wednesday.
In the ongoing Inter District provincial level Judo championship held at Srinagar, District Ganderbal’s Judo player, Shah Mehfooz from BHSS Ganderbal, they emerged victorious by clinching the gold medal in the under 55 weight category.
The District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Ganderbal congratulated Shah Mehfooz on his outstanding performance and wished him success in his future endeavours.
The Zonal Level Inter District Chess competition for Boys and Girls under the age of 17 was held at GHSS Ganderbal in which 40 talented players from different district zones participated.
The Inter School Zonal level football competition took place at MM Stadium Ganderbal for Boys under the age of 17. Despite heavy rains, the young footballers from all four zones of the district displayed their spirit and energy, making the event a grand success.
In the zone Poonch, the Department of Youth Services and Sports organized an Inter School competition for girls Under 17. The competition included various sports like KhoKho, Chess, Carrom, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Badminton.
Around 150 budding girls from different schools participated in the event at a sports stadium in Poonch.
As part of the G20 Meet celebration, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kupwara conducted sports activities in the remote area of Tangdar. These activities aimed to promote sports and disseminate information about the upcoming G-20 Summit being hosted by J&K. Despite inclement weather conditions, a large number of students and senior citizens actively participated in various sports disciplines, reflecting their enthusiasm and love for sports.