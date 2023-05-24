Multiple sports events held across J&K

In the ongoing Inter District provincial level Judo championship held at Srinagar, District Ganderbal’s Judo player, Shah Mehfooz from BHSS Ganderbal, they emerged victorious by clinching the gold medal in the under 55 weight category.

The District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Ganderbal congratulated Shah Mehfooz on his outstanding performance and wished him success in his future endeavours.