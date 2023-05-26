Multiple sports events held in Budgam

Srinagar, May 26: The sports activities conducted by Youth Services and Sports Budgam are in full swing in various areas in the district.
At Sports Zone Khansahib the competitions for Tribal Students, Players boys and girls were organised in the various disciplines at RayirBeeru.
In Sports Zone Magam events for Tribal Players in the disciplines of Tug of War, Carrom, and Chess were held at Mangral Check ShungliporaKhag while in Zone Hardpanzoo events of Tug of War, Kabaddi, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Hopscotch for Boys, Girls Open ST Category were held at High School, Hardpanzoo.
More than 200 ST Category Students participated. Meanwhile Zone Charari-sharieforganised competitions for tribal students at two different venues MS DarwanChallyan and HS Nagbal in the discipline of Tug of War, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Carrom and Chess.