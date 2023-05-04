Mumbai Indians pull off 3rd-highest successful run chase in league’s history

Mohali: Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their match against Punjab Kings.

On Wednesday, MI chased down 215, which is also their second-highest successful run-chase in the league's history. The highest successful run-chase in IPL history was pulled off by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2020 match in Sharjah. The one-time champions chased down 224 set by Punjab with three balls to go.

The second-highest successful run chase in IPL history was carried out by Mumbai Indians when they chased down a total of 219 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

In the Wednesday match, PBKS posted 214/3 in their 20 overs. They continued their streak of posting 200-plus, posting 201/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 201 all out against Lucknow Super Giants and 214/8 against Mumbai Indians.