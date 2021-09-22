Muneer, Adil run 120 kms Ultra Marathon from Srinagar to Baltal

Srinagar: Two Ultra Marathon Runners of Kashmir, Muneer Dar and Adil Shah on Monday held a 120 kilometre Ultra Marathon from Srinagar to Baltal.

Muneer Dar completed the run in 12:30 hours while Adil Shah reached the destination in 13 hours.

The event was organised by SFC and was held from TRC Srinagar to Baltal and back to Sonamarg. The theme of the run was Drug Free Kashmir.

Club has hailed athletes for completing the run successfully and has said that the motive of the club is to inspire people who have given up and we urge everybody to explore Kashmir and maintain fitness in every field to gain enthusiasm for a better future.