Mushfiqur Rahim slams the fastest century by Bangladesh batter in ODIs

His 60-ball hundred, laced with 14 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 166.66, was enough to better the previous best record of a 63-ball ton by Shakib Al Hasan, which came against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009.

Rahim's hundred came from number after he walked in to bat in the 34th over of the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 100 as Bangladesh made 349/6 in 50 overs, which is their highest total in ODIs, bettering the 338 they had made in the previous match of the series.