‘My dream is to make J&K watersports hub of India’

Currently working as Director of Watersports in Sports Council, Bilquis Mir has been associated with watersports since 1998. As a player, she has represented the Country in International events including the World Championship, Hungary and J&K in a number of national championships. She has bagged a number of medals at the National level in the sport. After hanging her shoes as an active player, she turned into a Coach and has been the India team coach in Canoeing from time to time. She has also officiated at various International events, including Asian Games in Indonesia.

Not restricting activity to her individual glory, Bilquis has been persistent in creating the best available watersports infrastructure in J&K. Over the years she has pleaded the case in various sports offices including the Sports Authority of India for the sport.

Her dream became a reality on October 28, 2020, when Lieutenant Governor J&K, ManojSinha inaugurated Water Sports Centre under the PMDP scheme at Nehru Park, Dal Lake. On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor also launched the International standard Water Sports Equipments.