My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more: Messi

The 34-year-old Messi has won four Champions League titles with his ex-side Barcelona. The last Champions League title which Messi won with Barcelona came in 2015. PSG are still searching for their first title in the competition after losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final and losing in the semi-finals in the previous season.

"My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more. I think we have the team to do it here," said Messi in a press conference at Parc des Princes.

Messi made a tearful exit from Barcelona, ending his association with the club he joined as a 13-year-old as the Nou Camp-based club was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Considered as one of the greatest football players of all time, he scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona. He won a record 35 trophies with the club.