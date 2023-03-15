MY Khan hits ‘rare’ hole-in-one at RSGC

Srinagar, Mar 15: Former J&K Bank Chairman and now a regular golfer in the golf circuit of J&K, MY Khan on Tuesday achieved a rare feat in golf by scoring a hole-in-one shot at Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar.
One of the prominent faces of the Kashmir golf arena, M Y Khan achieved the rare feat at the 16th hole while playing in RSGC on Tuesday.
It is the first time in 20 years since Khan started playing golf, that he has achieved this feat.
A dream for both amateur and professional golfers, hole-in-one occurs when a ball hit from a tee to start a hole finishes in the cup. It is a rarity and very few have achieved this feat at RSGC over the years.