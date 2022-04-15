My Town My Pride initiative attracts huge crowd in Tral, Pulwama

The events under the banner of “My Youth My Pride” in the disciplines of Thang-ta and Table Tennis were held at the multi-purpose indoor hall in TralPulwama in which more than 130 participants took an active part besides a large gathering which reached the venue to witness the matches in progress.

Manzoor Hussein Reshi Forest Officer, Tral was the chief guest on the occasion. While interacting with the athletes and others present at the venue, he said that everyone should actively take up games and sports if not as a career prospect but for physical and mental well being.