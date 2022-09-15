‘My Youth My Pride’ connects all from Srinagar to Gurez

Srinagar, Sep 15: The picturesque valley of Gurez came alive with the “My Youth My Pride” campaign today as activities started early in the morning and hundreds of athletes reached the venue on time.
The team of J&K Sports Council officials headed by Joint Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Bhat reached the venue a day prior to the event and prepared the venue in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the event and aware the public at large about the programme. The team was well received and supported by the Administration of Gurez valley.
Meanwhile, the final of T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by Down Town Cricket Club in collaboration with J&K Sports Council to wean away youth from the menace of drugs was played at Gani Memorial Stadium Srinagar. Around 16 teams participated in the event with each player vowing to fight the menace at their personal level besides mobilizing others towards the noble cause.
The final match was played between DownTown XI and the Crazy XI which was won by the former by 7 wickets. Owais was the top scorer for the team, contributing 45 runs to the team total. He was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant batting which included some good hitting across the fence.
Earlier in the day, Crazy XI won the toss and elected to bat. Mohsin Ramzan with 24 runs was the top scorer for the team.
Sujit Kumar DIG Central, J&K Police presided over the function as the chief guest while Nuzhat Gul, Secretary Sports Council and Raja Zuhaib, SP North J&K Police attended the function as guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Sujit Kumar said that sports are a unique way to stay away from all the social evils. He said that sports bring discipline in life which goes a long way in shaping the character of the individual in every field. He batted for more and more youth to take up sports to stay away from the clutches of drug menace.
Nuzhat Gull while emphasizing on the need to take up sports and role of Sports Council in organizing and collaborating for such events said that sportspersons are well versed with the value of healthy body and healthy mind and at a time when the menace of drugs is entangling our youth, sports is the means to wean them away and keep them at bay from falling prey to this menace.
Raja Zuhaib, SP North J&K Police while speaking on the sidelines of the event said that this year many leagues and knockout tournaments in almost all major games were played in downtown which witnessed a massive participation of the youth both directly as well as indirectly, as a hoard of people flocked to the venue where events were held.
Maqsood Ahmad, Deputy Manager along with the groundsman of J&K Sports Council supervised the tournament and kept the venue tidy and up to mark all through.
Meanwhile, in Gurez valley more than 10 teams participated in the discipline of Football, Volleyball, Kabbadi and Athletics.
The participants were seen enthusiastically practicing before the event to put their best foot before the final competition. The participants were all praises for the special initiative ensuring inclusive sports opportunities for all athletes across the union territory of J&K and crossing the geographical barrier to reach even the remotest parts.