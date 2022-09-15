‘My Youth My Pride’ connects all from Srinagar to Gurez

The team of J&K Sports Council officials headed by Joint Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Bhat reached the venue a day prior to the event and prepared the venue in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the event and aware the public at large about the programme. The team was well received and supported by the Administration of Gurez valley.

Meanwhile, the final of T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by Down Town Cricket Club in collaboration with J&K Sports Council to wean away youth from the menace of drugs was played at Gani Memorial Stadium Srinagar. Around 16 teams participated in the event with each player vowing to fight the menace at their personal level besides mobilizing others towards the noble cause.