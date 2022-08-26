My Youth My Pride: | Floodlights add life to the stadiums

The Football match played under the banner of My Youth My Pride program yesterday evening drew more than 15000 spectators to the Khushal Stadium, Sopore in North Kashmir to witness one of the best matches of the ongoing Industrial Cup slated between star-studded Real Kashmir FC and Ali Jana FC. The match lived up to every single penny as the winner was decided in a tie-breaker and Real Kashmir trounced Ali Jana FC by 5-4 balls in the net.

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag, competitions in the disciplines of Cricket were held in Seer Hamdan and Mattan Play Fields. In the first semi-final of the day played between Anantnag Royals and Anantnag Arsenals, the former opted to bowl after winning the toss.