‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative reaches far-off villages in Poonch

Meanwhile, the much-awaited game between the arch-rivals J&K Bank Academy, and Lonestar KFC played yesterday evening turned out to be high voltage drama as both teams sprinted on the field with a high tempo, right from the first whistle.

An early breakthrough for Bank Academy came in the 8th minute of the match and by the end of the first half, the lead was doubled. Though Lonestar made many unsuccessful attempts, they eventually succeeded in netting one in the initial minutes of the second half. However, their euphoria was short-lived as they conceded two more goals soon after that and handed over the game to J&K Bank Academy with a scoreboard reading 4-1.

With this win, J&K Bank Academy earned all the 3 points from the match and secured their place in the final round of the League.