My Youth My Pride | Series of sports events organised across J&K

Jammu: Moving ahead in its mission to take sports to the doorsteps of athletes, a Hockey competition was organized in the Sports Stadium Poonch today as part of the My youth My Pride initiative of the Government. Dr Anitipal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion, while Narjeet Singh was the guest of honour.
Sunil Raina and Muhammad Showkat officiated the matches. A large number of people were present on the ground and with each passing minute, it only swelled up.
Meanwhile, a two-day football competition also concluded in the sports stadium. Saleem Banday, Secretary TT Association Poonch was the chief guest, and many spectators including veteran football players were present at the venue.
Similarly, a hockey tournament was conducted at Subash Stadium Udhampur, and Preeti Khajuria, councilor ward number one presided over the function as chief guest, while Rajinder Digra, District Information Officer, and S.Ranjeet Singh, social activist were the guests of honour.