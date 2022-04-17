My Youth My Pride | 'Sports Schemes aimed to provide best facilities to athletes'

Events in the disciplines of Badminton, Boxing, Taekwondo, and Volleyball were held in the border town over 2 days which drew crowds from the entire district. A massive gathering thronged the stadium to be part of the sports initiative in which more than 250 athletes comprising both boys and girls participated.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dinesh Sharma Municipal councillor Rajouri while Ashwani Sharma was the guest of honor and Nisar Choudhary graced the event as a special guest.