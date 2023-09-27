Nabeel Anwar dominates JK Auto X 2023, declared overall fastest driver

Organised by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Motorsports Federation (JKMSF), the three-day event brought together over 100 cars, drivers, and a special women’s category to showcase the thrill of autocross racing.

One of the standout features of this year’s JK Auto X event was the inclusion of a women’s category, which welcomed numerous talented women drivers. This addition was a significant step towards promoting gender equality in motorsports and encouraging more women to participate in such events.