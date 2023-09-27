Nabeel Anwar dominates JK Auto X 2023, declared overall fastest driver

Srinagar, Sep 27: In an adrenaline-fueled weekend that had motorsport enthusiasts revving up their engines, the JK Auto X 2023 event took place at TRC Nowgam from September 22 to 24.
Organised by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Motorsports Federation (JKMSF), the three-day event brought together over 100 cars, drivers, and a special women’s category to showcase the thrill of autocross racing.
One of the standout features of this year’s JK Auto X event was the inclusion of a women’s category, which welcomed numerous talented women drivers. This addition was a significant step towards promoting gender equality in motorsports and encouraging more women to participate in such events.
Participants in the autocross event competed in various categories of cars, each tailored to test the drivers’ abilities and the vehicles’ capabilities. The roar of engines and the squeal of tires filled the air as competitors maneuvered their cars through a challenging and thrilling course, marked by tight turns and technical sections.
As the dust settled and the final lap times were recorded, Nabeel Anwar emerged as the star of the event. His exceptional driving skills and determination led him to victory in not one, but two categories, showcasing his versatility on the autocross track. Nabeel Anwar was also crowned the overall fastest driver of JK Auto X 2023, earning him a well-deserved place in the annals of autocross history.