Nadiya Nighat: Kashmir’s unstoppable female footballer

In J&K, where women's football is not reckoned highly, there is one player who is writing new chapters every passing day. Nadiya who is a professional player cum coach, last month signed for Don Bosco FC to play in Kerala Women's football league at Thrissur, Kerala.

She has been a prominent figure in the team that has been doing well in the top professional league of Kerala that involves teams from the I-League side like Gokulam Kerala FC.