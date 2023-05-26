National Arm Wrestling Championship concludes

MohiniJhangra, a Police Constable with Haryana Police has also visited J&K for the first time. She has won a gold medal in the 80 Kg senior women’s category and without beating around the bush she says that people are really welcoming and we received warm welcome and superb hospitality from everyone here. During the championship, everyone encouraged players to do well. Since it was her first visit, “I would like to go around and enjoy the ambience of the city, so that I can tell people in my native village more about Kashmir," she said.

Another arm wrestler PinkiJangra who also represented Haryana bagged a gold medal in senior women category. A pro-wrestler in WWF, Pinki said that this was her maiden visit to Kashmir and she found the place more beautiful from what she had heard earlier. Referring Kashmir as the dream destination, Pinki said I wish WWF events are also held in J&K someday and I would love to land in Kashmir sooner than later again.