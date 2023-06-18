National Games' mascot launched in Goa

The unveiling of the official mascot 'MOGA,' a bison representing the distinct identity of Goa, reinforces the strong connection between the Games and the state's heritage. "Today revolution is taking place in Goa in the area of sports. Youth should prepare themselves to make a revolution here," he said.

Sawant said that it is a proud moment to host the National Games and that the Goa government is committed to creating a robust sports culture within the state. "The National Games shall serve as a catalyst for the overall refinement and growth of the existing sports ecosystem in the state," he said.