National Games medalist Owais aims international success in Wushu

Srinagar: Owais Sarwar of Srinagar has set his sights on international success after making history by being the first Wushu player from Kashmir to win a medal at the National Games.

On behalf of J&K, Owais who hails from the Rambagh area of Srinagar won the bronze medal at the just-completed 36th National Games in Gujarat.

He won a medal for J&K in the Wushu and became the first Kashmiri athlete to do so at the National Games.

Wushu brought home a total of six medals for J&K, including a gold, a silver, and four bronzes.

However, Owais’ medal is unique and has inspired Kashmiri athletes, who now believe they could achieve the same accomplishment.