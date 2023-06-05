National Kun Bokator Championship commences in Srinagar

Srinagar: National Kun Bokator Championship commenced in the Indoor Sports Hall Polo ground in Srinagar today.
Twin events of Cricket and district Lawn Tennis were held in Samba district. The events were held under the flagship programme of My Youth My Pride.
Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez while referring to the events held in Samba said that it is great to see such efforts being made to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu District Lawn Tennis Championship and the cricket match at Samba Stadium are excellent examples of how we can encourage young people to take an active interest in sports, I commend the organisers and participants for their hard work and dedication, he added.
Secretary Sports Council in her message said that sports not only help individuals stay physically fit but also contribute to their overall well-being. More such initiatives are in the pipeline, she added.
Meanwhile, the sports events in the discipline of Tug of war, Rope skipping, Kabaddi, and Carrom were held in Chinani. The events were held in the Govt Higher Secondary School Chenani.
Meanwhile, the National Kun Bokator Championship began in the Indoor Sports Hall Polo ground in Srinagar today. The championship is being organised by the Kun Bokator Federation of India and will be held for two days.
Around 12 states from across the country are participating in the championship with a total of 200 participants. In addition, two coaches from Cambodia will also be present to share their expertise and knowledge of the sport with the participants.