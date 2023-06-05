National Kun Bokator Championship commences in Srinagar

Srinagar: National Kun Bokator Championship commenced in the Indoor Sports Hall Polo ground in Srinagar today.

The championship is being organised by the Kun Bokator Federation of India and will be held for two days.

Twin events of Cricket and district Lawn Tennis were held in Samba district. The events were held under the flagship programme of My Youth My Pride.

Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez while referring to the events held in Samba said that it is great to see such efforts being made to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu District Lawn Tennis Championship and the cricket match at Samba Stadium are excellent examples of how we can encourage young people to take an active interest in sports, I commend the organisers and participants for their hard work and dedication, he added.