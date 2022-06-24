National Rowing championship set for grand finale

Srinagar, June 24: The 23rd Sub-junior and 5th Inter-State Challenger National Rowing Championship is set for the grand finale as the event will be concluding at SKICC, Dal Lake here on Saturday.
The event that was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor J&K, ManojSinha on Wednesday will conclude on Saturday with final races followed by a closing ceremony scheduled for the day.
In the event, hundreds of races have been held with those who qualified for the finals set to compete for the podium place on Saturday.
Two teams of J&K have also qualified for finals and the stage is set for J&K to bag the first-ever National medal in the Rowing discipline.
It is the first time ever that Rowing National is being held in Kashmir.
In the event, around 700 players and officials belonging to 25 States, and Union Territories from different parts of the country are participating.
Terming the event as a historic and eye-opener, Associate Vice President of the Rowing Federation of India, BalajiMaradapa said, “I have roamed all over the world and have taken part in the biggest events of Rowing sports. I can, without doubt, say that Kashmir has got the best setting and natural resource for the bigger events like World Rowing Championships”.
“It is first time ever that Rowing competition has been held in Kashmir and it is first time ever we are witnessing such a place with such natural resources which are perfect for the Sport. Dal Lake is at par with Switzerland where the majority of the Rowing World events are being held,” he said.
He said that RFI is contemplating on to hold bigger events in J&K and this event has opened Kashmir to the World Rowing sport.