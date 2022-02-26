National Snow Sqay training camp concludes

Srinagar, Feb 26: The National Snow Sqay training camp organised by J&K Sqay Association concluded in Gulmarg on Friday.
The camp was held under the aegis of the Sqay Federation of India and in it athletes from different parts of the country participated. The camp had started on February 21.
“ The newly Snow Sqay event was introduced by the International Council of Sqay (World governing body of Sqay ) with the motto to add a new feather in the winter sports around the World,” the statement said.
The Sqay Federation of India has decided to conduct the National Snow Sqay championship as an official event in the year 2023, the statement added.