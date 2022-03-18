National Snowshoe C’ship begins today

The teams that reached Srinagar on Friday from various parts of the country were flagged off by Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo from TRC Srinagar. Among others present on the occasion were Deputy Director Tourism Registration Dr Ilyaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Dr Deebah Khalid, Assistant Director Tourism Zeeshan Khan, SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI) President Mir Mudassir, SSFI Vice President Mushtaq Bashir, J&K SnowShoe Association (JKSSA) President Tariq Zargar, General Secretary J&K Carrom Association Adil Shah and other officials of Tourism and Association.

Around 100 athletes representing 11 States and the HAWS team are going to participate in the event that will be inaugurated on Saturday in Gulmarg. The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Sunday.