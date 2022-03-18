National Snowshoe C’ship begins today

Srinagar, Mar 18: The stage is set for the 6th National Snowshoe Championship 2022 which is going to be inaugurated in Gulmarg on Saturday.
The teams that reached Srinagar on Friday from various parts of the country were flagged off by Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo from TRC Srinagar. Among others present on the occasion were Deputy Director Tourism Registration Dr Ilyaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Dr Deebah Khalid, Assistant Director Tourism Zeeshan Khan, SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI) President Mir Mudassir, SSFI Vice President Mushtaq Bashir, J&K SnowShoe Association (JKSSA) President Tariq Zargar, General Secretary J&K Carrom Association Adil Shah and other officials of Tourism and Association.
Around 100 athletes representing 11 States and the HAWS team are going to participate in the event that will be inaugurated on Saturday in Gulmarg. The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Sunday.
During the two day event, competitions of Long Distance and Sprint events would be held in both male and female sections in both senior and junior categories.
The event is being organised by the J&K SnowShoe Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir and under the auspices of the SnowShoe Federation of India.
While five teams had already arrived in Gulmarg on Thursday, the teams from Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Pondicherry, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and J&K were flagged off from TRC Srinagar on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alyas wished all the incoming teams the best of luck.