National Sports Day Week | Water Sports activities organised in Dal Lake to mark celebrations

More than a hundred participants from Water Sports Centre and Khelo India Water Sports Centre of Excellence participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez stressed for the active participation of youth in sports activities for the holistic development of the youth. He added that water sports activities offer thrilling and refreshing escape from the daily grind and the rush of adrenaline combined with the serene beauty of the Dal Lake is an unforgettable experience for anyone taking to the paddle. “I am sure there are many who are desperate to grab the gear and dive into the excitement that water sports have to offer and I can assure all those enthusiasts that the Sports department shall provide an opportunity to all of them, enabling the realization of their potential”, the Secretary remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary JKSC said that National Sports Day week is a time to celebrate power of sports and countless benefits they bring to individuals and communities. “From promoting physical fitness to fostering teamwork and discipline, sports have a profound impact on our lives, adding that during this special week we all came together to honour our sporting heroes, encourage active participation to inspire the next generation of athletes”, she said.