National Sports Week celebrations kicks-off at Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 21: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Baramulla has announced the commencement of the National Sports Week celebrations from August 21 to 29 with an aim to honor the birth anniversary of the renowned hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.
To kick off the celebrations, the Department organized a series of exciting sports activities across various zones. The opening day witnessed an enthusiastic participation of students from both private and government schools. The event showcased a vibrant display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship.
Zone Dangiwacha conducted an engaging trio of sports competitions, including Badminton, 100m sprint, & the Lemon race. A remarkable total of 260 students enthusiastically took part, competing fiercely while embodying the spirit of healthy competition and teamwork.
Zone Nehalpora witnessed an equally fervent response, where 200 students participated in the Badminton, 100m sprint, and Lemon race competitions. The determination and enthusiasm shown by the students underscored the importance of fostering a love for sports among the youth.
In Zone Sopore, 50 students from different schools came together to take part in the Badminton, 100m sprint, and Lemon race events. The vibrant energy and dedication displayed by these young athletes were truly commendable.
The National Sports Week's calendar promises an exciting lineup of sports events, fostering a sense of camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth. This initiative aligns with the vision of encouraging sports excellence and instilling essential values of discipline and perseverance.
The celebrations continue, embracing the spirit of Major Dhyan Chand's legacy and inspiring young athletes to reach new heights in the world of sports.