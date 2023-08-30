National Sports Week concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Sports Week concluded on Wednesday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and it witnessed an enthusiastic participation of students, scholars highlighting the importance of physical fitness & sportsmanship.
The sports competitions were organized from August 21 to 29 by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar and the theme for this year's celebration was - Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society. During the week, the campus transformed into a hub of athletic activity during the mega event and various sporting events and competitions were organised.
On Wednesday, the winners and participants were felicitated for their outstanding performances and sportsmanship. The campus echoed with cheers and applause as trophies and medals were awarded to deserving individuals & teams. The closing ceremony was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari & Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator, & other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
While appreciating the organisers, Prof. Yedla expressed his delight at the success of the National Sports Week. He highlighted that such events not only promote physical fitness but also contribute to the holistic development of students.
“Sports teaches us valuable life lessons that go beyond the playing field. They teach us resilience, leadership, and the importance of working together to achieve a common goal,” he added. In Table Tennis (5 teams from B-Tech, PG and Ph.D.) participated and Subhash Chandra Bose Team (4th Year) was declared as winner, while Mangal Pandey Team (3rd year) was runner-up in the match.
In Volleyball, (5 teams participated) and Bhagat Singh Team (2nd Year) bagged the trophy and Team Chandra Shekhar Azad (PG/Ph.D) was declared as runner-up. Similarly in Lemon Race, Arsalan (2nd Year) bagged the Gold Medal from Team Bhagat Singh, while Yasir Ahmad (1st Year) from Team Lal Bahadur Shastri grabbed the silver medal and Ravish Raj (3rd Year) from Team Mahatma Gandhi bagged the 3rd prize in the event.