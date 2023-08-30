National Sports Week concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Sports Week concluded on Wednesday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and it witnessed an enthusiastic participation of students, scholars highlighting the importance of physical fitness & sportsmanship.

The sports competitions were organized from August 21 to 29 by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar and the theme for this year's celebration was - Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society. During the week, the campus transformed into a hub of athletic activity during the mega event and various sporting events and competitions were organised.

On Wednesday, the winners and participants were felicitated for their outstanding performances and sportsmanship. The campus echoed with cheers and applause as trophies and medals were awarded to deserving individuals & teams. The closing ceremony was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari & Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator, & other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.