NATIONAL VOVINAM CHAMPIONSHIP | DGIS students bag several medals

Srinagar: At least 31 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Vovinam martial art team participated in the 11th National Vovinam Martial art championship 2022.
As per the statement, in this national event, 637 students across the country participated. The opening ceremony was witnessed by Brajesh Pathak Deputy Chief Minister of UP along with other dignities from the government and private sector.
“Jammu and Kashmir players won 9 gold,2 silver and 4 Bronze medals for the UT. Yusuf(Gold), Numan {Gold},Sofia {Gold}, Zubaida{Gold},Mubeena {Gold}, Aiza {Silver}, Wahida {Silver}, Rahila {Bronze} from district Srinagar and belongs to Dubai Grand International School,HMT Srinagar. The gold and silver medalists have to undergo national coaching camps for upcoming Asian and world championships held in Cambodia and Vietnam.”