'Nature Walk 23 is an out of box initiative'

"Students from all the districts of Kashmir valley are participating in the Nature Walk as per the devised schedule issued by the Joint Director Kashmir Waseem Raja. It is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports with the support of the Department of Wild Life Protection," it said.

Around 250 students from all the Kashmir-based districts are participating in the programme. The first batch was flagged off on May 10 and the last scheduled district Srinagar would be visiting the Dachigam Park on May 31.