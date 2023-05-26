Nature walk for girls held in Bandipora

Srinagar, May 26:Bandipora Youth Services and Sports Department held a Nature Walk for girls as part of its Annual calendar of Sports activities.
The walk started from the Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) Bandipora to the enchanting Chaternaar Forest Division.
Despite the intermittent rains, approximately 80 enthusiastic students participated in the Nature Walk, exploring the rich flora and fauna of the beautiful Chaternaar region.
The Walk was flagged off by GhMohidin Dar, ZPEO Bandipora, who emphasized the importance of such initiatives in nurturing a deep connection between the youth and their environment.