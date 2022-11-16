Nawab Mouzam becomes first Kashmiri to complete Thailand Swimathon

Srinagar, Nov 16: A well-known adventurist and multisport athlete of Kashmir, Nawab Mouzam Khan has finished first in his category during the Swimathon held in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday.
Nawab who is in Malaysia as part of his study had gone to Thailand to participate in Swimathon. The competition was 10-kilometre swimming and the highly talented athlete from Kashmir finished the distance in 3 hours 44 minutes. Nawab finished first in his age group of 20-29 years and overall 15th.
It was the sixth edition of the Swimathon Pattaya and in it, swimmers from various parts of the World regularly participate.
Nawab who is a qualified mountaineer and has scaled various high-altitude mountains in Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Himachal and Nepal is currently based in Malaysia as part of his study process.
During his time in Malaysia, Nawab has forayed into Scuba Diving and Ironman triathlon events.
He initially completed a deep sea scuba diving course and then went on to become the first ever athlete from Kashmir to successfully complete the Ironman half marathon that included swimming, cycling and running.
With his latest achievement, Nawab has become the first-ever athlete from Kashmir to successfully complete Swimathon in Thailand.
“Thanks to my friend Al Ghazali Rumi for his unrelenting support and training guidance. Without his support I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this, “ Nawab said.
"Thanks to my friend Al Ghazali Rumi for his unrelenting support and training guidance. Without his support I wouldn't have been able to achieve this, " Nawab said.
"I would like to continue my journey and my aim is to participate in Ironman Race which is the toughest event on the planet. That will need a lot of hardwork and support. I am hopeful of getting some kind of support for that," Nawab added.
