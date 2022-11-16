Nawab Mouzam becomes first Kashmiri to complete Thailand Swimathon

Nawab who is in Malaysia as part of his study had gone to Thailand to participate in Swimathon. The competition was 10-kilometre swimming and the highly talented athlete from Kashmir finished the distance in 3 hours 44 minutes. Nawab finished first in his age group of 20-29 years and overall 15th.

It was the sixth edition of the Swimathon Pattaya and in it, swimmers from various parts of the World regularly participate.