Nawab Mouzam competes in Ironman Triathlon in Malaysia

Nawab may be the first ever athlete from Kashmir to have participated in and successfully completed the Ironman race.

“I don’t know exactly but I have not heard or seen anyone from Kashmir doing that. Ironman competitions aren’t held in J&K and as such, there is the least chance of anyone having successfully competed in any such race,” Nawab said.

About his other adventure activity like Scuba diving in Malaysia, Nawab said, “Scuba diving is a great hobby and as Malaysia has some of the World’s best diving sites, I decided to go for it. Moreover one explores the depths of the ocean, witnesses different fish species, coral reefs, underwater flora,” Nawab said.