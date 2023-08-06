Nawabbagh Premier League concludes

Ganderbal: Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq today presided over the prize distribution ceremony at the final of Nawabbagh Premier League.

Final match of the edition lll 2023 T20 Cup of Nawabbagh Premier League was played at Nawabbagh SAS Ground between Ganderbal Gymkhana and Wonder Boys Safapora.

Earlier winning the toss, Wonder Boys Safapora elected to bat first and put a target of 183 in for rivals in the allotted 20 overs, with Waseem Sofi and Sameer scoring brilliant 38 and 37 runs respectively.

In response Gymkhana, while chasing the target, couldn't make it to the end.

Shahid Khan was declared Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance of 4 overs 4 wickets for 14 runs.

The DDC Chairperson who was Chief Guest at the occasion distributed trophies among the winners.