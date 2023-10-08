NC leaders stress on importance of keeping youth away from drug addiction

According to a press note, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq attended the final of the Summer Cup at the Tangmarg cricket stadium.

The match drew a large and enthusiastic crowd. The City Stickers from Kunzer showcased an exceptional performance and secured victory with an impressive 70-run victory.

National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq was the chief guest, Youth National Conference Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, and Constituency Incharge Farooq Ahmad Shah attended the event as special guests.