NC leaders stress on importance of keeping youth away from drug addiction

Srinagar, Oct 8 : National Conference (NC) leaders stressed on importance of keeping youth away from drug addiction.
According to a press note, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq attended the final of the Summer Cup at the Tangmarg cricket stadium.
The match drew a large and enthusiastic crowd. The City Stickers from Kunzer showcased an exceptional performance and secured victory with an impressive 70-run victory.
National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq was the chief guest, Youth National Conference Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, and Constituency Incharge Farooq Ahmad Shah attended the event as special guests.
They presented the championship trophy to the winners, praised their talent, wished success to all participants, and congratulated the organizers for the successful tournament. Tanvir Sadiq, the Party Chief Spokesperson highlighted the immense potential of youth to excel in various fields. He emphasised the need to provide proper guidance, platforms, and opportunities for young people to showcase their abilities to the world.
Salman Ali Sagar, YNC Provincial President and Constituency Incharge for Hazaratbal Constituency, encouraged youth to continue honing their cricketing skills. He urged local youth to actively participate in sports activities to maintain physical and mental fitness and nurture their talents.