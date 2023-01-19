New Astro turfs bring joy to hockey lovers in Kashmir

Srinagar: With two Artificial (Astro) Turfs nearing completion in Srinagar, the hockey sports discipline in Kashmir would receive a significant boost in the coming days.

Kashmir hockey players who have been yearning for a state-of-the-art modern hockey turf will soon have three options. While the turf in Pulwama is nearly finished, hockey fans are most excited about the two turfs in the centre of Srinagar.

The two new Hockey Astro turfs in Srinagar are nearly finished and will most likely be inaugurated within the next one or two months. One has been built at City Central Polo Ground, and the other at Amar Singh College in Gogji Bagh.