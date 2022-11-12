New look Real Kashmir FC to kick start I-League campaign today

Srinagar: The new look-only I-League football team of J&K, Real Kashmir FC is set to kick start its I-League 2022-23 campaign against Neroca FC at Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur on Sunday.

The top football league in the Country is back in its normal format of home and away fixtures. Real Kashmir FC will be starting its season with an away fixture against the Manipur side.