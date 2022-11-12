New look Real Kashmir FC to kick start I-League campaign today

Srinagar: The new look-only I-League football team of J&K, Real Kashmir FC is set to kick start its I-League 2022-23 campaign against Neroca FC at Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur on Sunday.
The top football league in the Country is back in its normal format of home and away fixtures. Real Kashmir FC will be starting its season with an away fixture against the Manipur side.
It will be a new beginning for Real Kashmir FC who have changed its squad completely after a horrid outing last season.
They have parted ways with its long-standing coach David Robertson who was associated with the club from its beginning.
The club for this season has roped in former International footballer of J&K Mehraj ud Din Wadoo as the head coach.
The new coach has totally overhauled the team and has brought in new players. It would be worth noting to see how the team performs under Wadoo.
On head-to-head, Real Kashmir FC has defeated Neroca FC on three occasions while the Manipur side has registered a win on one. The one match between the two sides was a draw.
With that Kashmir-based side has got a very good record against Neroca and would like to continue that in the season opener on Sunday.