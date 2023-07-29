New paddle boats launched in Lake View Resort Gatha to boost tourism

At the inauguration, the DC Doda emphasised the significance of promoting tourism in Bhaderwah and encouraged locals to embrace the new recreational facilities. He assured the community that the administration would continue its endeavour to develop tourism infrastructure to make the region even more alluring for the travellers. Operated by well-trained professionals, the paddle boats guarantee the safety of visitors, providing them unforgettable boating experience on the picturesque lake amid panoramic Gatha Resort. The introduction of these boats is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, generating employment opportunities for the residents of Doda District.

The inauguration of the paddle boats at Gatha Bhaderwah marks a significant step towards enhancing tourism in the region, drawing more visitors to explore and cherish the natural wonders of this breathtaking destination.