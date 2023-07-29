New paddle boats launched in Lake View Resort Gatha to boost tourism

Bhaderwah, July 29: To attract tourists to the picturesque Bhaderwah Valley, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Mahajan today inaugurated four state-of-the-art paddle boats here at Lake View Resort Gatha.
The ceremony, attended by officials and locals, marked the beginning of an exciting recreational experience for tourists visiting the place.
The Lake View Resort Gatha Bhaderwah has earned much fame for its serene environment and stunning surroundings, attracting visitors from far and wide. With the addition of these paddle boats, tourists will now have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area while indulging in enjoyable boating activities.
At the inauguration, the DC Doda emphasised the significance of promoting tourism in Bhaderwah and encouraged locals to embrace the new recreational facilities. He assured the community that the administration would continue its endeavour to develop tourism infrastructure to make the region even more alluring for the travellers. Operated by well-trained professionals, the paddle boats guarantee the safety of visitors, providing them unforgettable boating experience on the picturesque lake amid panoramic Gatha Resort. The introduction of these boats is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, generating employment opportunities for the residents of Doda District.
The inauguration of the paddle boats at Gatha Bhaderwah marks a significant step towards enhancing tourism in the region, drawing more visitors to explore and cherish the natural wonders of this breathtaking destination.