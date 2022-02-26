New Zealand 157-5 in reply to South Africa’s 364

New Zealand was 157-5 at stumps in reply to the Proteas' solid first innings of 364 which was inflated by a 62-run ninth wicket partnership between KeshanMaharaj and Marco Jansen.

Colin de Grandhomme struck an unbeaten half century from 36 balls, then blocked out several overs to be 54 not out when play ended in gathering gloom at nearly 7 p.M. Daryl Mitchell was 29 not out in an unbroken partnership of 66 for New Zealand's sixth wicket.