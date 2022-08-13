New Zealand beat West Indies to clinch T20I series

Phillips first reached the half-century mark off just 31 balls and finally ended up scoring 76 off just 41 balls at a strike rate of 185 as the Black Caps amassed a mammoth 215/5 in their 20 overs, with Hayden Walsh and all-rounder Jason Holder being punished for bowling wayward.

With contributions of 42 and 48 from Conway and Mitchell respectively, New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark, exceeding the 185/5 in the opening game which the visitors won by 13 runs.

This was the highest total by a visiting team against the Caribbean side in T20Is.