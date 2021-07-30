Next phase of modernization of sports infrastructure in J&K begins: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation of sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 18.10 cr and dedicated the new sports facilities to the local youth.

Moving ahead towards developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in the UT, the government is creating modern facilities and developing sports culture even in remote areas for talented sportspersons of the UT, observed the Lt Governor.

Funded under CAPEX, JKIDFC, Khelo India, and PMDP, the inauguration and foundation laying of these projects marks the beginning of next phase of modernization of sports infra in J&K, the Lt Governor added. We are working with a mission to take sports to Panchayat level and provide opportunities to the youth living in far-flung areas. With better training and modern infrastructure, our youths can represent the country in international events, remarked the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to all the coaches and officials associated with the sports, who are working day and night to identify and extract young talent, with a resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir proud.

The Government is providing sports infrastructure and facilities to the young budding sportspersons of the UT. Now, it is the responsibility of the coaches and officials to hone the talent and improve J&K’s medal tally in national and international level competitions.

He said that Government of India has been liberal in providing funds for Education and Sports in Jammu and Kashmir. ‘The combined budget of education and sports of Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 2386 crores, which is way more than various bigger States and UTs.